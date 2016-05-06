Apple Music student plan brings 50 per cent membership discount to US, UK

Apple is slashing Apple Music membership costs - for students, anyway.

Soon, when subscribing to the company's music-streaming service, you will have a student plan option to choose from that adds a 50 per cent discount. You can only choose the new plan however if you are enrolled in an eligible college or university, according to TechCrunch. Still, the new plan means US academic students can grab an Apple Music membership for $4.99 a month instead of the regular $9.99-a-month rate.

The Apple Music student plan will not only be available in the US, but also the UK, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Although the actual plan cost varies by country, the 50 per cent discount will apply in all markets. It will work for four consecutive or non-consecutive years as well, allowing students to take a break from school and pause their membership. Students of all ages can sign up, too.

It also doesn't matter if you're a new or existing Apple Music subscriber. Students can sign up beginning today, or they change their membership, and they can do so through the Apple Music mobile app or online. Students will need to use Uniday in order to verify their enrollment at an eligible college or university. Keep in mind Apple also offers a $14.99-a-month family plan that allows up to six people to stream.

Also, this new student membership tier is being introduced at a time when many reports have claimed Apple will soon revamp its music-streaming service with a new design that includes black and white colours, a focus on album art, a Browse section, and more. The company is even rumoured to demote its Connect social section by simply adding it as a feature to the For you section.

The new Apple Music app will reportedly debut at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference in June, while the new Apple Music student membership tier is expected to roll out starting today.