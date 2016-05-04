Apple Music might receive a major update with all-new look next month

Apple is about to overhaul Apple Music.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple wants to make its music-streaming service more "intuitive to use," so it is planning to better seamlessly integrate streaming and download options as well as expand the Beats 1 radio service. Apple Music, which has 13 million subscribers, hasn't received a major update since it debuted last year, but Apple is expected to unveil a new version at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

9to5Mac has followed up Bloomberg News' report, agreeing that Apple Music will be totally revamped this summer. It claimed Apple will drop the colourful user interface now used in Apple Music and will instead feature a design that's mostly black and white. The app will give a huge focus to cover art, and in the end, Apple Music will look "bolder, yet simpler." The New tab will even be replaced by a more straightforward Browse tab.

Apple Music's first major update will also bring song lyrics so that words will be synced up with tunes as they play. The For You section will also be retooled, making it better at curating and personalising content for users. It appears as though the Connect social feature in Apple Music won't undergo too many changes, though we'll likely learn more at WWDC in June, when Apple debuts the new Apple Music alongside iOS 10.

Bloomberg News said Apple will likely push forward with a "marketing blitz" to promote the Apple Music update - and you will likely be able to test any new features straightaway thanks to Apple's public beta program.