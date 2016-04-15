Save the planet by doing nothing different to usual, here's how

Now is your chance to help save the planet. When a huge company like Apple gets involved it's a sign now is a good time to help push for a better future. And you can, using apps.
Apple has teamed up with charity WWF and 24 developers to help make a difference with the launch of Apps for Earth.
From now until 24 April any proceeds from the purchase of a participating Apps for Earth app or in-app purchase will go to WWF. So if you were thinking of splashing out on apps, or in-up upgrades, now is the time to do it. Here's why.
- We are losing forests at the equivalent rate of 48 football fields per minute. Yes, minute.
- Less than one per cent of the earth's water is fresh and accessible.
- Wildlife populations of vertebrate species have dropped by 52 per cent over the last 40 years.
- More than 7 billion people consume 1.5 times more than the earth can supply.
The WWF is trying to help tackle all of these problems so future generations can live on a planet that's still able to support life.
So it's probably time to splash out on some fun apps, right? Here are the apps that are taking part:
- Angry Birds 2
- Best Fiends
- Candy Crush Soda Saga (Bamboo Hill in-game event)
- Cooking Dash 2016
- Cut the Rope: Magic
- Disney Infinity: Toy Box 3.0
- Dragon City
- Hay Day
- Hearthstone
- Jurassic World: The Game
- Kendall & Kylie
- LINE
- LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum
- Map My Run+
- MARVEL Contest of Champions
- Peak
- Procreate
- Recolor
- SimCity BuildIt
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
- The Earth by Tinybop
- Trivia Crack
- Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar
- VSCO
- WWF Together
- Yoga Studio
