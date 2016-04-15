  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Save the planet by doing nothing different to usual, here's how

|
Pocket-lint Save the planet by doing nothing different to usual, here's how
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Now is your chance to help save the planet. When a huge company like Apple gets involved it's a sign now is a good time to help push for a better future. And you can, using apps.

Apple has teamed up with charity WWF and 24 developers to help make a difference with the launch of Apps for Earth.

From now until 24 April any proceeds from the purchase of a participating Apps for Earth app or in-app purchase will go to WWF. So if you were thinking of splashing out on apps, or in-up upgrades, now is the time to do it. Here's why.

  • We are losing forests at the equivalent rate of 48 football fields per minute. Yes, minute.
  • Less than one per cent of the earth's water is fresh and accessible.
  • Wildlife populations of vertebrate species have dropped by 52 per cent over the last 40 years.
  • More than 7 billion people consume 1.5 times more than the earth can supply.

The WWF is trying to help tackle all of these problems so future generations can live on a planet that's still able to support life.

So it's probably time to splash out on some fun apps, right? Here are the apps that are taking part:

  • Angry Birds 2
  • Best Fiends
  • Candy Crush Soda Saga (Bamboo Hill in-game event)
  • Cooking Dash 2016
  • Cut the Rope: Magic
  • Disney Infinity: Toy Box 3.0
  • Dragon City
  • Hay Day
  • Hearthstone
  • Jurassic World: The Game
  • Kendall & Kylie
  • LINE
  • LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum
  • Map My Run+
  • MARVEL Contest of Champions
  • Peak
  • Procreate
  • Recolor
  • SimCity BuildIt
  • Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
  • The Earth by Tinybop
  • Trivia Crack
  • Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar
  • VSCO
  • WWF Together
  • Yoga Studio

READ: Can’t find anything on the App Store to play? Apple plans app search overhaul

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments