Save the planet by doing nothing different to usual, here's how

Now is your chance to help save the planet. When a huge company like Apple gets involved it's a sign now is a good time to help push for a better future. And you can, using apps.

Apple has teamed up with charity WWF and 24 developers to help make a difference with the launch of Apps for Earth.

From now until 24 April any proceeds from the purchase of a participating Apps for Earth app or in-app purchase will go to WWF. So if you were thinking of splashing out on apps, or in-up upgrades, now is the time to do it. Here's why.

We are losing forests at the equivalent rate of 48 football fields per minute. Yes, minute.

Less than one per cent of the earth's water is fresh and accessible.

Wildlife populations of vertebrate species have dropped by 52 per cent over the last 40 years.

More than 7 billion people consume 1.5 times more than the earth can supply.

The WWF is trying to help tackle all of these problems so future generations can live on a planet that's still able to support life.

So it's probably time to splash out on some fun apps, right? Here are the apps that are taking part:

Angry Birds 2

Best Fiends

Candy Crush Soda Saga (Bamboo Hill in-game event)

Cooking Dash 2016

Cut the Rope: Magic

Disney Infinity: Toy Box 3.0

Dragon City

Hay Day

Hearthstone

Jurassic World: The Game

Kendall & Kylie

LINE

LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum

Map My Run+

MARVEL Contest of Champions

Peak

Procreate

Recolor

SimCity BuildIt

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

The Earth by Tinybop

Trivia Crack

Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar

VSCO

WWF Together

Yoga Studio

