Can’t find anything on the App Store to play? Apple plans app search overhaul

When you're looking for an app for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch on the Apple App Store do you just download those suggested on the front page or navigate through the basic search feature? We suspect it's the former as the latter has long been far from impressive. It doesn't seem to have the stamp of care and attention expected of Apple.

That's soon to change if a new report is to be believed. Apple is said to have constructed a "secret team" to look at App Store search and effect some much-needed improvements.

One of those, claims Bloomberg, is designed to make more money for Apple - to monetise the App Store search much like Google search. This would essentially bring in a system whereby app publishers and developers could pay to push their games and software to the top of search results.

Paid search might make it easier for smaller developers to highlight their applications if Apple keeps fees down to reasonable levels, after all they are competing with more than 1.5 million other apps. Or it might make it harder for them if the mega-publishers like Rovio, King and Supercell snaffle all the top spots. It's hard to know for sure at this point.

What is perhaps more interesting for the consumer is that it is said that the team within Apple is also looking at ways to improve customer browsing. That might pay more dividends for iOS users.

Bloomberg states that the team hasn't been working long, so changes might take a fair while yet. They are certainly long overdue, however.