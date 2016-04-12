Is Jon Snow dead? Siri thinks it has the answer

Is Jon Snow dead? That's the question so many Game of Thrones fans have on their mind even though Kit Harrington's character was stabbed about 25 times at the end of Season 5.

The cast were bombarded by press asking the question during the Hollywood premiere of season 6 over the weekend. And even US president Barack Obama harangued one of them to find out. But none of them need have bothered, it seems Apple's Siri has its answer.

Ask Siri if Jon Snow is dead and it will reply with a number of great suggestions:

"Well, you know what they say to Death… Not today! But why would tomorrow be any better? Anyway, I'm not exactly sure."

"Dead is dead'. Or is it 'What's dead may never die'? No, wait, 'Death is so terribly final'? I give up."

"I don't know. I just hope someone is setting up doggie daycare for Ghost."

Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington, wasn't at the premier on Sunday in Hollywood, but has been seen on set during filming, fuelling rumours that the Nightwatchman will come back from the dead.

One theory suggests that the Melisandre, the Red Woman and priest, will bring Jon Snow back to life, having just arrived at the Wall in the final moments of the season 5 finale.

And for those wondering whether winter is coming, Siri has two GoT flavoured answers for you too:

"Does a Lannister always pay his debts?"

Or, strangely, just "Hordor".

