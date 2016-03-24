Apple Pay might soon let you pay for goods from mobile websites

Apple plans to integrate its mobile wallet into the Safari browser by late 2016.

According to Re/Code, the Cupertino-based giant wants to give Apple Pay users the ability to make purchases from websites while using their iPhones or iPads. Apple will therefore add support for browser payments Safari later this year, though it'll only work on devices with Touch ID.

You're currently able to use Apple Pay to make purchase through apps as well as in physical stores. For example, in the UK, British Airways supports Apple Pay, so once you select your flight, you can pay from the iPhone without having to plug in your card details.

Browser payments is very much seen as the holy grail of mobile payments, because it will mean you can easily and securely pay for goods or services without having to plug-in your details every times, create new accounts or have to trust your payment data to another website.

Currently this space is dominated by payment services like PayPal.

Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus and later (Apple Pay in stores and within apps), iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, or iPad mini 3 and later (Apple Pay within apps), and Apple Watch (when paired with iPhone 5 or later), and it supports most major credit and debit cards providers and banks.

We can apparently expect this Apple Pay expansion with select mobile websites to be ready for the holiday season. With WWDC - Apple's annual developer conference - on the horizon, there's a chance we'll see it previewed, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to see it roll-out with iOS 10.