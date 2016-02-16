Kanye is trying to make Tidal a thing: New album will 'never' be on Apple

A recent survey of several music executives revealed most respondents thought Tidal would be gone in a year or less.

Well, not if Kanye West has anything to do about it.

The rapper has once again updated the world via Twitter about release plans for The Life of Pablo, his latest album that premiered during a concert (and fashion show) at Madison Square Garden. Tidal hosted the live stream and more than 20 million people tried to tune in at one point. Given that sort of success, it's not too surprising to hear West's latest plans for TLOP.

West has announced his new album will "never never never" be available via Apple (which, presumably, includes Apple Music, iTunes, etc). It will only ever be available to Tidal subscribers. West originally said the album would be exclusive to Tidal for a week, and that he would also sell TLOP on his own site. The album was pulled on Sunday however, and now it - and his Good Fridays songs - will only be available on Tidal.

An anonymous survey of 50 music executives conducted by Billboard last August revealed that 71 per cent of respondents believe Tidal will be no more by Summer 2016. Another 17 per cent think it will last two years, while a measley 12 per cent said they think Jay Z's Hi-Fi music streaming service is here for the long haul. Now, West wants to prove that 12 per cent right.

My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale... You can only get it on Tidal. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Hip hop mogul Jay Z re-launched the Tidal music streaming service in 2014, with the purpose of making a difference for artists. Instead of catering to consumers and promising to improve their lives, Tidal is all about righting the wrongs of the music industry and ensuring artists get paid directly and fully for their art. In return, you get CD-quality music and hopefully a warm feeling in your tummy about paying for HD tunes.

Tidal is the first music service to combine "the best high fidelity sound quality, high definition music videos, and expertly curated editorial", and that includes exclusive concert footage and album premieres. Although Tidal hasn't gained too much traction since launch, it became the No.1 most downloaded app on the App Store on Sunday after West launched The Life of Pablo through it.

West is likely cozying up to Tidal because he and Jay Z have been best buds for years. He's clearly trying to make Tidal a thing and disprove what most of the music industry has been saying about the service for months.

So, let's see if his latest plan sticks/works.