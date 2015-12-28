Apple Music's Beats 1 live radio station might soon get some siblings
It looks like new baby Beats stations are on the way.
When Apple Music launched earlier this year, it launched alongside a live radio station feature called Beats 1. The station broadcasts 24/7 to over 100 countries from three studios based in Los Angeles, New York, and London. It's also led by three well-known DJs: Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Julie Adenuga.
But Beats 1 has been met with criticism. Quartz, for instance, analysed Beats 1 for one month and found it mostly played Hip-Hop, Alternative, and Electronic music, and every song was repeated 3.7 times. That's not exactly enticing for people who like to hear new music or even, let's say, country.
There's no need to fret, though. Beats 1 seems to be part of a grander plan, in which Apple plans to launch a slew of Beats-branded radio stations. The company filed trademark applications in Novemeber for "B2", "B3", "B4", and "B5" with the US Patent and Trademark Office, including matching "Beats Two", "Beats Three", "Beats Four", and "Beats Five".
These applications are pending review right now.
Of course Apple could just be protecting the rights to these names rather than planning a suite of radio stations for Apple Music, but reports have claimed in the past that Apple's music deals allow it to launch five more stations.
