The Beatles finally arrive on music streaming services from Christmas Eve: Spotify, Apple Music and more

Although The Beatles' vast selection of albums and songs have been available to purchase digitally for a while, none of them have been available to stream as part of a subscription.

However, that is about to change; the remaining members of the band have confirmed that a huge selection of their music will be available on nine different streaming services from midnight tonight, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Google Play Music, Microsoft Groove, Amazon Prime Music, Rhapsody/Napster and the US-only Slacker Radio will all feature the band's studio albums and more.

"Happy Chrimble, with love from us to you," reads the announcement on the band's website.

Spotify has contacted Pocket-lint with a list of the albums that will be available on its platform from 0.01am 24 December 2015. We expect the same line-up to be available on all of the other listed services too. The albums are: