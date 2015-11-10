Apple Music has arrived on Android

Android users just got access to another streaming service. But it's not any old streaming service. It's Apple Music.

Apple, which only just launched its first Android app in September, has expanded Apple Music to the Google Play Store, meaning you can go download the app now for your Android phone. It appears to have all the same features as the stock iOS app that launched this summer, except you can't watch music videos with it yet nor can you sign up for a family plan.

The app is a beta release for now - though the listing on Play Store only makes a brief mention of that. It's also worth noting this is Apple's first, full-fledged Android app. The company's other two Android apps are a Beats app and a migration tool, whereas this one is an original, Apple-branded product that's now been made to look and work like an Android app.

Apple Music for Android requires Android 4.3 and up, and like the iOS version, you can begin with a 3-month free trial that'll provide you with access to over 30 million songs in the Apple Music catalogue. Other features includes the Beat 1 radio station, expert-curated recommendations, the ability to find all your iTunes purchases in one place and make playlists, and more.

It even uses Apple ID for sign ups, though the sign-up process has been "optimised for Android".