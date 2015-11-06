How to transfer your iPhone data to Android

You’ve got a shiny new Google phone, maybe the new Sony Xperia Z5 or the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge, but if you are switching from iPhone to Android you are probably scratching you head wondering how you get all your beautiful memories from the iPhone to the other easily without losing everything like those pictures of you goofing around or your important contacts and much more.

We'll show you just how easy it is to transfer your all-important data from one phone to the other so you can be up and running with your new phone in no time.

1. iSkysoft Phone Transfer for Mac is one option that makes things pretty simple when it comes to switch from one phone to another regardless of the operating system. The desktop software comes with a free trial allowing you to experiment first, and then costs $39.95 if you want to manage between 2-5 devices. There are other options available, but we've always had good results with iSkysoft Phone Transfer for Mac.

2. Install the program, and launch it. You'll see the Phone to Phone transfer option on the home panel and it is here that you want to go.

3. Connect your source phone (ie the one you are copying from) and the destination phone (the one you are coping the data to) to your Mac via a USB cable. For this test we transferred data from the iPhone 6 to the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge.

Select what you want to share between the two smartphones be it text messages or photos. The transfer tool lets you transfer a whole bunch of different things including contacts, text messages, calendar, call logs, apps, photos, music, and videos, and deciding what you want requires you to just tick the relevant box. It is really simple to manage and if you forget to tick a box you can always go back and do it later. We know because we at first forgot to transfer text messages across.

4. Depending on home much you have to transfer will ultimately depend on the time it takes iSkysoft Phone Tranfer to do the task. Our recommendation, is to go and make yourself a cup of tea rather than sitting there watching it happen, especially if you’ve had your old phone a while.

5. You're done, but as that was all so quick, we would also recommend using the software to perform a quick backup of your smartphone too, just in case you lose it. It doesn’t matter whether it runs iOS (Full support iOS 9, iOS 8.3), Android (5.0 Lollipop) or BlackBerry, the software supports them all and it is all very easy. To backup your phone, on the start screen of the app, simply select the back up option and follow the instructions.