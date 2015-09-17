This is the first Apple Store designed by Jony Ive

Jony Ive is not only designing the look and feel of every Apple product, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but also reimagining the retail experience from which you buy those devices.

A new Apple store designed by Ive has just opened up in Belgium. Apple announced in May that its senior vice president of design had become a "Chief Design Officer" at the company. It's a newly-minted managerial job that allows Ive to oversee the look of Apple's hardware, software, new Cupertino campus, retail stores, and more.

One of the first stores to open since he upgraded roles is located in Brussels, Belgium. Due to a press preview, we're able to see what the store looks like and the design direction Ive seems to be taking Apple retail stores. The new store features a lot more wood than a typical Apple Store, for instance.

There are also actual trees in the store. We've haven't seen that before. Browse the gallery above to see a few pictures for yourself, which local website ANV published. You can see wooden benches by the Genius Bar, wooden shelves for the accessories, floor-to-ceiling glass panels for the store front, etc.

It's an earthy - yet still very minimalistic - aesthetic. The new interior is reportedly being rolled out to other Apple retail stores in the future too, so maybe soon we'll be able to experience it for ourselves. If only we could hear Ive himself talking about the Apple devices spread across the dozens of tables.

