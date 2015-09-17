Apple's first Android app helps you move from Android to iOS

Alongside the roll out of iOS 9, Apple has released the first Android app made by "Apple Inc."

It's an app designed to help Android users move from Android to iOS. It's called Move to iOS, naturally, and is now available to download for free. With this app installed on an Android smartphone or tablet, you'll be able to seamlessly transfer all your data from an Android device to an iOS device.

"With just a few steps, you can migrate your content automatically and securely from your Android device with the Move to iOS app," explains the app's description. "No need to save your stuff elsewhere before switching from Android. The Move to iOS app securely transfers all kinds of content for you."

Move to iOS can transfer contacts, message history, photos, videos, mail account and calendar information, bookmarks, wallpapers, non-DRM songs, books, and more. It'll even help you transfer over mobile apps. It basically shows you the iOS versions of all the Android apps you have downloaded.

From there, you can immediately download the apps or have the app move paid apps to your iTunes Wish List. This Apple support page details everything else you need to know, including requirements, which range from Android 4.0 to needing a Wi-Fi connection and free space on the iOS device.

Apple first announced Move to iOS at WWDC 2015 in June.