Apple Pay now available for Halifax and Lloyds customers, still no Barclays

Halifax and some Lloyds Bank customers can use contactless payments Apple Pay on their iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus or Apple Watch devices from today. They can also set their iPad Air 2 or iPad mini 3 to make payments online through Apple's service, by linking their bank cards to the Wallet app.

Reports have been coming in from Pocket-lint readers who bank with both Halifax and Lloyds that they have been able to add their cards to the system from this morning, although we've been told that some Lloyds customers might still have to wait a little longer as it is being rolled out gradually.

"We are in the process of enabling Apple Pay meaning some customers will be able to register," we were told by a Lloyds spokesperson. "We'll announce full launch soon."

All Halifax customers should be able to us the payment service now, and the bank has also posted a helpful description page on its website, which customers can visit at halifax.co.uk. Apple Pay will work with both its credit and debit cards.

Lloyds and Halifax join Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Nationwide, NatWest, MBNA, Ulster Bank, HSBC, First Direct and American Express in supporting Apple Pay in the UK. Among those still absent is Barclays, which told Pocket-lint that it is still working on offering Apple Pay integration to its customers.