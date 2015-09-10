iOS 9.1 includes new emoji like a taco and the middle finger

Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 9.1 to developers and public beta testers, and it includes a number of new features, including support for Unicode 8. That means all-new emojis are coming.

It seems like just yesterday Apple added diversified emojis with the ability to change skin tones, but it's actually been a long time, and so the company apparently has been working on introducing a new set of emoji. 9to5Mac posted a gallery of some of the new emoji in iOS 9.1; you'll be glad to know many long-requested ones are on the way.

The burrito (:burrito:), for instance, is included in Unicode 8 within iOS 9.1. There's even a symbol for the middle finger (:middle finger:). Other new ones include a taco, unicorn face, hot dog, turkey, popcorn, cheese, and more.

Apart from new emoji, the iOS 9.1 beta also includes key iPad Pro features, such as support for accessories like the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. Also, under the Settings app, you'll find a new Siri option that lets you provide voice examples for the always-on "Hey Siri" voice trigger feature, which you can read all about here.

If you're a beta tester who has joined Apple's beta program, you should receive the iOS 9.1 beta as an over-the-air update sometime soon. Beta testers are people who have signed up through Apple's beta testing website in order to install and try the latest iOS and OS X beta software.