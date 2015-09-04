Apple Music will get better, promises iTunes boss

When Apple Music launched in June it was seen as a Spotify killer, giving away three months of free access to entice iPhone, iPod and iPad users opting for it as their primary streaming service.

But it has been widely criticised since then, with users complaining about the interface, bugs, and missing tracks in many albums - especially compilations - due to licensing issues.

One music label executive also told Pocket-lint that he was disappointed with the take up of Apple Music subscriptions, even though it is available for free initially.

Now, as Apple will soon start to charge the first wave of Apple Music adopters, the company has spoken out. And it promises that the service will get better.

The vice president of iTunes International, Oliver Schusser, admitted to the Guardian that the fledgling service has had some issues, but the Apple Music team is working on improvements. "There’s a lot of work going into making the product better," he told the newspaper.

"Our focus is on editorial and playlists, and obviously we have teams all around the world working on that, but we’re also adding features and cleaning up certain things.

"Apple Music Connect is growing big-time with more and more artists connecting to their fans, but we still have a bit of homework to be done for the rest of the year."

Schusser also confirmed that Sonos support will launch in the fall, along with access for Android users.

READ: Apple Music is finally live: 10 tips you need to know