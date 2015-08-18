Apple Music Festival line-up teased: Pharrell, Disclosure, One Direction and more

Following the Apple Music and Beats 1 launch there was always going to be a special attention given to this year's Apple Music Festival. Especially as the old iTunes Festival name has been ditched. Now the line-up has been partially announced and it shouldn't disappoint.

The Apple Music Festival take over London's Roundhouse this September from 19 to 28. But even those not physically there will still be able to enjoy the shows as performances will be broadcast around the world, for free.

Coverage will be streamed on Beats 1 along with backstage news and footage from the artists on Apple Music Connect. The festival can be experienced via iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, PC or in HD on Apple TV.

Tickets are free to UK residents who can apply for them to win. Applications can be done directly or won through media partners like the London Evening Standard. YPlan should have a large chunk of the tickets and applications have begin today via the app.

So far only four acts have been announced: Pharrell, Disclosure, One Direction and Florence + The Machine.

"We wanted to do something really special for music fans this year," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of internet software and services. "The Apple Music Festival is a greatest hits set of ten unbelievable nights featuring some of the best performers on the planet appearing live and interacting directly with their fans on Connect and Beats 1."

