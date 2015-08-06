iOS 9 wallpapers: Make your iPhone look brand new

The fifth developer beta of iOS 9 has released, along with a whole new set of colourful wallpapers.

Beta releases are fun because they give us an early look at what to expect this autumn, when the latest version of iOS, called iOS 9, is expected to roll out to the public. Although the last few betas haven't provided us with too much exciting stuff to drool over, the latest one includes a much-welcomed change: new wallpapers.

Apple typically makes all-new wallpapers for major iOS updates, but instead of having to wait for the update to roll out, you can browse through the gallery above to seem the iPhone-sized versions now. The images range from close-ups of feathers to beautiful portraits of planets. We think these vivid images will look brilliant on Retina displays.

From what we could tell, there are 15 new wallpapers included (but no new Dynamic wallpapers, unfortunately). Also, according to Macrumours, most of the older wallpapers from iOS 8 have been removed. In other words: remember to save your existing, favourite wallpapers before you install iOS 9 in approximately two months.

Apart from the wallpapers, there are other features and tweaks included into the beta 5 release, such as Wi-Fi calling for AT&T users as well as changes to CarPlay and the iPhone keyboard. Several bugs have also been fixed.

If you'd like to see what else is new, beta 5 is now available via the Dev Center.