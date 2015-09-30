How to stop Apple Music charging you when your free trial ends

If, like us, you signed up to Apple Music almost as soon as it became available you will have to start to pay for the service from 1 October, which will cost £9.99 a month for a normal individual subscription, £14.99 for a family subscription for up to six members.

You might not fancy coughing up though. Either you aren't that enamoured by the streaming side of the new Apple Music app, or you already pay out for a different service, such as Spotify, Deezer or Tidal, and don't fancy swapping everything over. Either way, you will need to ensure that you won't be charged the moment your free three-month Apple Music trial ends.

To do so is actually quite simple, although you'll have to dig through a few menus to do so.

Enter the Apple Music app on your iOS device and in the top left hand corner you will see a little face icon. Tap that and it takes you to your account page.

Tap on "View Apple ID" and you will need to enter your password for the iTunes Store.

Once entered you will have access to your iTunes account screen. Tap on "Manage" underneath "Subscriptions" which will take you to a page listing all of the subscriptions you have signed up for, including digital magazines and, of course, Apple Music membership (which should be listed as "Active").

Tap on the Apple Music membership bar and it will take you through to a screen that lists renewal options. Hit the slider next to "Automatic Renewal" so that it says "Off" and you will not be charged as soon as your Apple Music free trial has expired. Of course, you'll not get Apple Music streaming or Beats 1 radio access after the trial is over, but you will still be able to access your stored and bought music tracks.

Should you change your mind about retaining the service at a later date, repeat the steps and change the slider to say "On" again. Simple.

After starting iTunes, find the face icon in the top bar on the right-hand side and click on it. Click on "Account info" and enter your iTunes password when requested.

Scroll down to the "Settings" options where it lists your subscriptions. Click on manage next to them and the "Manage Subscriptions" menu will appear.

Click "Edit" next to the Apple Music Membership line and on the next screen you can choose to switch the auto renewal off. Confirm the action and Bob's your uncle.