Here is Zane Lowe's first Beats 1 interview with Eminem, in case you missed it

Apple Music kicked off earlier this week, with DJ Zane Lowe at the helm of its live radio feature, and now a video of his first exclusive Beats 1 interview has been made available via YouTube.

The week before Apple Music launched, Lowe began teasing through his Twitter that his first interview on Beats 1 would be with rapper/producer Eminem. It was an odd choice, considering Lowe has interviewed Eminem in the past for another radio station. Also, beyond that, Eminem isn't exactly the hottest act right now.

That said, we all know Lowe has an ear for music and respects Eminem as one of the best artists and musicians of all time. Plus, Eminem is tight with Dr Dre, and Dr Dre is part of the Apple Music-Beats team. Whatever the reason may be, Lowe went ahead with his Eminiem interview and broadcasted it through Beats 1.

Lowe advertised on Apple Music's launch day that the interview would air 1 July, and now, one day later, it has already been published to the official Beats 1 YouTube channel. It's actually the first video to be posted there. It's audio-only though, and we're not sure if footage from the session will ever be released.

Check out the interview above, in case you missed it. For those of you who are huge fans of Eminem, the rapper also sat down with Stephen Colbert 1 July to do an interview on Public Access Channel in Monroe. You can watch that here.