Apple Music: 8 tips to master before you start streaming

Apple Music is now out, and we'll admit, the whole thing is a bit overwhelming.

Not only do you need to figure out how to get the service up and running, but you also need to get the free trial, embark on the setup process, specify what music you like, and then, after all that, you still have to learn how to use it.

Well, in order to give you a head start, we've picked out 8 things you need to know straightaway. Give them a look and we guarantee you'll be whipping through Apple Music in no time. We've discussed how to get Apple Music, what all the different screens and tabs mean, and how to listen to songs offline, etc.

There's a lot left to cover, of course, but this will get you going. Check out Pocket-lint's Apple Music hub for more.

Download the app

Apple Music officially launched on 30 June, with the roll out of iOS 8.4. The software update enabled Apple's new music-streaming service for iOS devices, Apple Watch, Macs, and PCs. A full version also launched for Android devices via Google Play.

You can learn more about how to update your iOS devices from Apple's support page here. Mac and PC users will also need to upgrade to the newest version of iTunes, which you can do from this Apple support page. Meanwhile, Android users can go to this support page to learn more about how to get Apple Music for their phones as well as up and running.

Once you got the app downloaded and opened, you will see a screen for the free trial of Apple Music. If you don't see the message, tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner, then tap For You.

Free trial

The service is free for three months. After the trial, you will automatically be charged $9.99 a month for an individual plan. A family subscription via Family Sharing is available for up to six people for $14.99 a month. This Apple page has more information about how memberships work.

How to control music in Apple Music

When you're listening to a song or station, you'll see a control bar appear along the bottom of the app. Tap it to go into full screen and see more options for what you're listening to, such as the ability to scrub, skip, repeat, play next, favourite, share, AirPlay, add to your music, start a station, or show in iTunes.

How to save music for offline playback



Speaking of controlling music, Apple Music lets you download copies of any available songs, albums, or playlists you want to your devices. It's helpful if you're going to be out of range. Just go to a song or album, then tap the "..." symbol to see options, and select "make available offline". There's no limit to what you can keep offline or for how long.

We saved "Runaway" by Kanye West, for instance. Also, in Library area of My Music, you can the see tracks you've saved to your iPhone for offline playback. Just tap the label that sorts your music by artist, album, song, etc, and then you'll see a toggle for "Show Music Available Offline." Enable it to see what's saved as offline tracks.

How to use Siri with Apple Music

Siri integration is built into Apple Music, so you can tell her to play a specific song, album, or a playlist. Just tap the home button on your iOS device, wait for Siri to pop up, and ask away. Say, for instance, "Play some Kanye West".

We also asked her to play The Hills by The Weekend, and she pulled it directly from the iTunes top charts. She can even line up what you want to hear next, play the top track from the day you were born, etc. If you want to discover, Siri can stream a genre playlist or a radio station similar to an artist you like.

How to search in Apple Music

Every main screen in Apple Music has a magnifying glass symbol in the upper right-hand corner. Tap it to search genres, songs, albums, artists, and more. The search feature works across Apple Music and your own music.

If you search Fetty Wap, Apple Music will show you top results, songs, albums, playlists, artists, and stations related to Fetty Wap. To see Fetty Wap results from your own music collection, just tap the "My Music" option at the top.

How to find your Apple Music account

This one is also super easy.

Similar to search, every screen has a profile symbol in the upper left-hand corner. Tap it to access account-related settings, such as the ability to designate your name and display nickname. You can also go here to follow/unfollow artists (or disable the automatic follow feature) and sign out.

How to choose your unique username

While in your account area, claim your nickname/display name. It'll appear whenever you comment on something that an artist shares in Connect, such as a video. You can also add a profile picture from your camera roll.

How to cancel your Apple Music membership

If you signed up for Apple Music trial, you'll be charged after the 90-day trial ends. But you can cancel the automatic renewel. Just open the new Apple Music app, then go to your account, and select View Apple ID.

From there, scroll down to Manage under Subscriptions. You can then turn off automatic renewel and subsequently cancel your membership. This process can also be done from your iTunes Account Settings on your PC or Mac.

How to add more music you like

After setting up Apple Music, you can still specify which genres/artists you like.

Go to your account (tap the profile icon in the top left of any main screen), then go to "Choose Artists For You", and feel free to tap (like), double tap (love), or hold down on (hate) more bubbles. Simples.

