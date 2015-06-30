iOS 8.4 ready for download bringing Apple Music to all users

Apple has released iOS 8.4 and with it its new music service Apple Music.

The new software update, which was released on Tuesday at 4pm in the UK, brings with it a number of other bug fixes and enhancements to Apple's iBooks services.

The update, which is fairly small in terms of download size, adds Apple Music. Users will have access to Apple Music for free for the first 3 months before being asked to pay £9.99 as an individual or £14.99 a month for a family package with up to 6 simultaneous connections.

Users wanting to get the new music service, including the new Beats1 radio station hosed by ex-Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe and others will have to download the new update. Zane Lowe's show will kick off at 17:00 today.

READ: Apple Music vs Spotify: What's the difference?

Apple Music wants to challenge the likes of Spotify and Deezer, looking to serve up music streaming, as well as your existing music through the same app. The new online radio stations are the sweetener to the deal, looking to give you a little something above and beyond existing streaming options.

Apple made a play towards curated list too, saying that playlists would be assembled by real people rather than algorithms in the hopes that you'll discover lots of new music.

Other changes include the ability to browse, listen and download audiobooks from inside iBooks.

READ: Apple Music: A closer look at Apple's new music service