Apple Music launch: What time will Zane Lowe kick off Beats 1 radio?

Are you pumped for some Apple-Zane Lowe music goodness?

Apple Music is scheduled to go live on 30 June, and that means many of you are probably wondering how to get access to the streaming service, when your favourite DJs will take over the Beats 1 radio feature, and so on.

Zane Lowe, for instance, is well known for his global music show on BBC Radio 1 as well as his interviews with musicians, and he's lined up to kick off Beats 1 with an interview with Eminem. If you're in the dark and want to know all the details about Apple Music's launch and Beats 1, we've covered everything below.

Apple Music is an upcoming music service that will allow you to stream music on demand. It also serves up a live radio feature and music recommendations based on your tastes. It's even integrated with Siri voice commands.

Apple Music will debut on Tuesday, with the roll out of iOS 8.4. At launch, it'll be available for iOS devices, Apple Watch, Macs, and PCs. Android devices will get access by autumn. Ian Rogers, Beats Music's former CEO and the current Apple Music senior director, published a blog recently to confirm Apple's launch schedule.

According to Rogers, iOS 8.4 will go live exactly at 8 am PST (4 pm GMT). You can learn more about how to update your iOS device from Apple's support page here.

Beats 1 is a live radio feature within Apple Music.

It is described as a "24/7 radio station" that will broadcast worldwide from Los Angeles, New York, and London. Beats 1 will kick off programming one hour after iOS 8.4 rolls out and enables Apple Music on devices, offering listeners from around the globe a live music station led by DJ Zane Lowe.

The key thing to remember is that no matter where you are or when you tune in, you’ll hear the same programming as every other listener. So, Zane Lowe will first grace the air at 9am PST on 30 June. Listeners in the UK will therefore hear him at 5pm their time, while people in Berlin will hear him at 6pm, etc.

All we know is that Zane Lowe will interview Eminem during the radio station's launch, though a specific time and date hasn't been announced. He posted on Twitter a photo of both them chatting in the studio - which indicates the interview is pre-recorded - and said the rapper will be his first interview on Beats 1.

Lowe's segment on Beats 1 is considered the flagship music show. It's supposed to combine his "unparalleled music knowledge with headline interviews and the best new music in the world." Apart from Lowe, two other DJs named Ebro Darden and Julie Adenuga will serve as the creative minds behind Beats 1.

Apple will offer a free trial of Apple Music to all users for the first three months. It'll then cost $9.99 a month after that. Beats 1, however, is available free of charge to all Apple Music users signed in with an Apple ID.

Pocket-lint has an Apple Music hub with all the latest and breaking news about the streaming service. You can also check out Apple's Apple Music webpage and Beats 1 webpage for more information.