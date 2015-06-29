Apple Music will be available on Sonos, just not at launch

One of the major questions we had about Apple Music on its launch at WWDC last month is will it be available through Sonos speakers like major rivals Spotify, Deezer and Tidal?

The answer is yes, it seems. Apple has confirmed that it is working closely with Sonos to add access to its new streaming service but also admitted that support will not be ready by launch.

Apple Music launches tomorrow, 30 June and all iOS users will gain free access for three-months during a trial period - after which time it will cost £9.99 a month.

It could be that the free trial will expire before you will be able to play tracks through a Sonos wireless music system though.

Apple Music's senior director Ian Rogers tweeted that Sonos support is coming "ASAP", and last month a Sonos representative clarified the position. "Sonos will not have Apple Music on it at launch," he said.

"We fully expect to support them when they're ready to focus on the home listening experience. Right now they're fully focused on mobile."

Pocket-lint was also told by a contact at Sonos that it will happen before the end of 2015. "I can confirm we're working with Apple to bring the service to Sonos later this year," he said.

Sonos users can hook up their Apple TV to an in-port on a Sonos component as a temporary workaround. Alternatively, sign up to Spotify or one of the other streaming services. They work perfectly fine.

