What’s going on with Apple Music? Taylor Swift, Pharrell, Dre, Elton John and more explained

Apple Music is about to launch on 30 June and already it's getting plenty of attention. So far we've had the Taylor Swift event, and now Pharrell Williams and Elton John confirmed for radio shows.

The Apple Music service will be accessible via an app that uses music curators, radio stations and streaming to offer a personalised music service.

But why are all these celebrity names are being associated with the service? What will they offer?

But first, what's been happening so far?

The Taylor Swift incident exploded on Twitter after she sent an open letter complaining about Apple not paying artists properly.

The issue arose from Apple's offer of three months free music to those trying out Apple Music. Swift pointed out Apple was not paying the artists for song plays during that time – effectively making them pick up the bill.

Since then Apple has responded to Swift and other indie bands by changing its policy so it will now pay them royalties on track plays.

Apple will pay artists 0.2 cents for each song streamed.

The first exclusive single for the launch of Apple Music will be a track called Freedom by Pharrell Williams.

On top of that Pharrell will also host his own show on the streaming radio service.

Elton John and Drake have also been confirmed as hosts of their own shows on the service. Elton John's Rocket Hour has been named but whether the others will get names isn't clear.

Other celebrity shows include Dr Dre, Disclosure, St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, and Jaden Smith.

Whether these shows will be limited in number, or even just one-off events to launch the service, is not clear.

The radio streaming service Beats 1 will kick-off with DJ Zane Lowe presenting a show in which he interviews Eminem, says the New York Times.

Beats 1 has three DJs: Zane Lowe in Los Angeles, Ebro Darden in New York, and Julie Adenuga in London. So if it's playing at 3pm in LA it'll be coming to the UK at 11pm. So if you want to listen to Zane Lowe do his LA show, you'll have to tune in from the UK at the live time, there is only live.

Speaking to the New York Times about his move from BBC Radio 1 to Beats 1 Lowe said: "At Radio 1 I [could] play music to the nation [now] maybe I can play records to the world".

The Apple Music app will launch on iOS 8.4 on 30 June.

Apple Music is then expected to appear on Apple TV and Android phones in the autumn.

For £10 per month users can stream much of the music on iTunes and get 24-hour access to live radio station Beats 1.

