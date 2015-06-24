Apple Music's first exclusive is none other than...a new single from a guy who has posted videos of himself and been spotted donning a gold Apple Watch well before the smartwatch even became available for purchase.



His name is Pharrell. Apart from being one of Apple's go-to celebrity spokespersons, you probably know him best as the "Happy" crooner. He penned the hit single from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack and was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Now, he's letting Apple cash in on his success (again).

Apple Music is expected to go live in 100 countries on 30 June. To get you pumped for the launch, Pharrell has announced that the only place you'll be able to hear his new song is through Apple Music. He began teasing the song, called "Freedom", on Facebook yesterday, though it was also previewed during the Apple Music event.

The song seems like a typical Pharrell tune, which means it'll likely be a massive pop hit, and that's great news for not only him but also Apple Music. Happy was the best-selling song of 2014. So, if Freedom sees even a fraction of that success, users will probably flock to Apple Music to sign up and stream the track on repeat.

Pharrell's Freedom is also featured on Apple Music's first commercial (seen below). We expect it to officially premiere on the Beats 1 radio station, but it'll probably also be available as an exclusive inside of Apple Music's Connect section.

Connect is a place where musicians give fans a closer look at their work.