Barclays customer? No Apple Pay for you then

When Apple announced that Apple Pay was coming to the UK, there was a surprise omission: there was no sign of Barclays Bank, one of the UK's most prominent high street banks.

Barclays isn't going to supporting Apple Pay when it launches in the UK next month, meaning that Barclays current account customers won't be able to user contactless payments on their iPhone, like the customers of rivals NatWest.

Pocket-lint contacted Barclays for a statement on Apple Pay and a Barclays spokesperson said: "We've been talking with Apple about how our customers could use Apple Pay, in addition to our existing contactless and mobile payment services. Those talks remain constructive."

That seems to be the extent of the bank's position on Apple Pay, having taken to Twitter on the eve of the announcement saying the same thing.

"Thanks for your tweets this evening. We can assure you that we've been talking with Apple about how our customers could use Apple Pay in addition to our existing mobile and payment services, and that these talks remain constructive."

It shows Barclays aren't entirely happy with the deal being offered, although that hasn't previously stopped sister company Barclaycard offering Apple Pay in the US.

Apple Pay will support UK credit and debit cards from American Express, MasterCard and Visa Europe. Banks that will be supporting Apple Pay include First Direct, HSBC, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Ulster Bank.

Other major issuing banks will follow by this autumn, including Bank of Scotland, Coutts, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, MBNA, M&S Bank and TSB Bank.

Barclays does currently offer contactless payment cards in the UK, as well as supporting TouchID in its iOS banking app.