Apple Move to iOS Android app to make switching from Google easy

Apple is planning to make it even easier to switch to iOS 9 from Android with a new app out later this year.

Although not announced on stage at the company's WWDC keynote, Apple has detailed a new app called Move to iOS that will allow Android users making the move to an iPhone easy without losing key data or photos.

"Just download the Move to iOS app to wirelessly switch from your Android device to your new iOS device," explains Apple on its website detailing the new Android app amongst other key features coming to iOS 9 later this year.

According to Apple, the app "securely transfers your contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, calendars, wallpaper, and DRM-free songs and books."

The Android app even takes a note of what apps you've got to see if they are available in the App Store and offer you links to the downloads on your new Apple smartphone.

"Any free apps you used - like Facebook and Twitter - are suggested for download from the App Store. And your paid apps are added to your iTunes Wish List," explains the company.

It is presumed the new app will be released at the same time as iOS 9 in the fall around the same time as the new mobile OS.