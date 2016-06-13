How to watch Apple WWDC 2016 live-stream: iOS 10, macOS, and more expected

It's that time of year again, Apple's World Wide Developer Conference 2016 is about to kick-off in the Moscone Center in San Francisco. But if you're not lucky enough to attend how can you watch the event live?

Apple does stream its events live but favours Apple users. That's right, it sends out the live stream via Safari to Mac, iPhone and iPad users or directly via Apple TV. However, Apple is also saying that you'll be able to watch it on Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

For those that qualify, head on over to Apple.com just before it starts at 6pm BST, 10am PT, and enjoy the show.

For those with Apple TV you'll need to a second or third generation box with software 6.2 or later to stream the event live. Safari will need to be 6.0.5 or newer, OS X will need to be 10.8.5 or newer and iOS will need to be version 7.0 or newer.

Expected to be announced at the event tonight are: a preview of iOS 10, more details on the changes to the Apple App Store and subscription services, updates to the next version of desktop software predicted to be renamed macOS, updates to Apple Music, and details about future generation Watch.

READ: WWDC 2016: The announcements to expect