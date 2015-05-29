Here’s how Siri can fix your Apple Messages bug right now

If you're struggling with the now infamous Apple Messages bug on your iPhone, fret no more there is a work around.

Apple has already announced it is working on a fix for the bug after reports of the app crashing and even total phone restarts being needed. But before that arrives you need to use Messages, right? Here's how you can.

Siri to the rescue. While you might not use Siri as much as Apple made you think you would it looks like now is a time she can be helpful.

Apple's advice is: Simply ask Siri to "read unread messages". Then you will be able to send a dedicated reply without the app crashing. Once you've replied you should be able to open the Messages again.

Apple says in Messages, swipe left to delete the entire thread or tap and hold the "malicious message", tap More, and delete the message from the thread that way.

Apple claims the issues is caused by "a specific series of unicode characters".

Since this bug is clearly one that's easy to manipulate, with Reddit users up in arms about it, a fix should be coming soon. At the moment all Apple has said is that it is working on an update with the fix. Fingers (that otherwise would be typing messages) crossed that it arrives soon.

