Here are all of Apple's adverts and videos from the Spring Forward event

Apple has finished its Spring Forward event, where it showed off an exclusive Apple TV partnership with HBO Now, an all-new gold MacBook pro with a Retina display, and pricing for Apple Watch, among many other things. And now we're posting every video from the event.

The company has updated its YouTube channel with nine new videos, all of which aired for the first time during its event. One video reveals the new MacBook pro, while another video reveals Apple's ResearchKit. There's even a 2-minute-long clip featuring supermodel Christy Turlington Burns, as she appeared on stage during Apple's event to promote Apple Watch and show how she recently used it to finish a marathon.

Some are even adverts. There are separate videos, for instance, for the three new Apple Watch models. Check them out below, as we've rounded up every one. We'll also make sure to post the event's live stream when that video goes up, so keep checking Pocket-lint for all the latest. Also, click through to our Apple hub for all the most recent news from the Cupertino-based company.

