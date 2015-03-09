Watch the new Game of Thrones trailer from Apple Spring forward event right here, right now

Apple has announced a partnership with HBO, along with a lower price for its Apple TV. It will be launching an app for HBO programming on the Apple TV platform called HBO Now, but that is only likely going to be for the US.

Sky has an exclusive agreement with HBO in the UK.

Plenty of shows like Entourage and Silicon Valley were mentioned but, of course, Game of Thrones stole the show. This was the only show to get a trailer. And what a mighty and long trailer it is too.

It's available on iTunes so you can watch the Full HD version on an Apple TV itself if you fancy. Or you can watch it here as we've found a version for you to enjoy.

Needless to say, it is jam-packed full of spoilers. So if you don't want to know how the whole of Westeros gets invaded by aliens, look away now.

Apple also announced that while there will be no new Apple TV box - at least at this time - it is dropping the price of the existing model. The new Apple TV is priced at $69 in the States, where it was previously $99, £59 in the UK. It's obviously a reaction to a lot of recent rival devices, including the Amazon Fire TV and more.

In addition to the new Game of Thrones trailer, there is also a new trailer for the HBO Now service, the online streaming platform that will be launching on Apple TV.

