Apple's Beats-like music streaming service might not show up at March event

It looks like you won't be able to stream tunes from Apple's new music service for at least another few months.

Apple bought Beats for $3 billion in 2014, but before the purchase was final, analysts began speculating that Apple was more interested in streaming music than Beats headphones. The company is rumoured to be building a new streaming service, with features, functionality, and technology pulled from the existing Beats Music product. The service is expected to launch around springtime or maybe even this summer.

9to5Mac, which cited unnamed music industry sources, has most recently claimed that Apple won’t unveil the Beats-like music streaming service at its Spring Forward event on 9 March. The company might instead debut it in beta form at the Worldwide Developers Conference in early June. The delay is reportedly due to the departure of key employees and difficulty with integrating Beats' human and technology resources into Apple.

It's been claimed that Apple has decided to develop its first Android app, so the Beats-like music streaming service will therefore be available to people outside of the iOS ecosystem (much like Beats Music.) 9to5Mac said that some of Apple's Android developers have left the company, so the delay could also involve the new Android app not being ready in time. Whatever the reason might be, it looks like we'll have to wait until June.

Apple apparently plans to roll out the new music service after WWDC as part of an iOS 8.4 software update for the iPhone and iPad, though it's possible that the service might instead be bundled into iOS 9 this autumn. The service will not only be built into the standard iOS Music app, with functionality similar to Beats Music for iPhone, but it will also be fully integrated into iTunes on the Mac and Apple TV.

The service should cost $7.99 per month, which is around $2 less than the subscriptions offered by Beats Music and Spotify.

