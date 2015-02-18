Fingerprint secure banking is here: RBS and NatWest apps start using Apple Touch ID

Apple Touch ID now lets people use their fingerprint to access UK-based banking apps for RBS and NatWest.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group, owner of RBS and NatWest, claims it is the first UK-based bank to offer fingerprint recognition technology via Apple's Touch ID for a banking app.

The RBS and NatWest apps allow access to banking on an iPhone 5S, 6 or 6 Plus without the initial need for a password. However, if the wrong fingerprint is used three times the app will ask for the password as a back up. The feature is an option which can be turned off if the person using the app does not wish to use Touch ID.

Fingerprint access can be used to get into the banking apps but they won't open up all options. There will be an upper limit for new payments while some options will require additional verification.

So why are there limits if Touch ID is secure? The banks aren't putting too much faith in fingerprint recognition just yet. Hackers have already managed to get around Touch ID after making a fake finger from a photo of a fingerprint left on glass.

The bank said that around 880,000 of its customers have Touch ID ready handsets and are using their apps right now. It will be interesting to see how many trust Touch ID with their banking security.

Other apps to embrace Touch ID include Amazon, Dropbox, Evernote and more.

