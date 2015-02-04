Apple is making a new Beats Music-like service for OS X, iOS, Apple TV, and even Android

It looks like Apple will do something with the Beats Music streaming service is bought last year. The company decided to build a new streaming service, with features, functionality, and technology pulled from Beats Music, it's claimed.

9to5Mac has reported that Apple's new music streaming service is based on cloud streaming, will be a paid service, has yet to be named, and is centered around your music library. There's also a new search feature that'll find songs in iTunes and Beats' catalogues, allowing you to either stream the tune, add it to your personal library, or store it on your device.

Beats Music's Playlists, Activities, and Mixes features are expected to be integrated into Apple's new music service. Apple even wants to fully integrate Beats Music into iOS, iTunes, and Apple TV. It is developing a "Beats-infused" version of the Music app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, along with a new iTunes app for computers and a new Apple TV app.

Apple is taking advantage of Beats’ social networking features too, allowing you to follow other users and artists, much like it did with the failed Ping social network. Keep in mind all of this will feature Apple's new interface design instead of Beats' black and red colour scheme. Apple wants to maintain consistency across iTunes and the iOS Music app.

Speaking of streamlining things, Apple will let you merge existing Beats Music accounts with your iTunes/Apple ID profiles as well as migrate your Beats libraries to the new service. That means your Beats Music songs will join your iTunes in the Cloud content. And finally, Apple doesn't plan to change iTunes Match, iTunes Radio, or iTunes Store.

You can expect Apple's new streaming service to cost around $7.99 per month, though the company is still considering a price. Although that's still up in the air, it appears Apple has decided to develop its first Android app. The new streaming service will therefore be available to people outside of the iOS ecosystem, much like Beats Music.

It's likely the new music streaming service will debut in June at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Don't expect Apple to unveil a Windows version of the app at its event, as the company isn't developing one.

