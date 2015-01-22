Bupa to challenge Apple Health for your wellbeing stats

There is a new app launching in the UK that's all about health and wellbeing in the workplace. It's called Bupa Boost.

According to the team behind Bupa Boost, 85 per cent of UK workers wish their employer looked after their health and wellbeing. Many of them also said they'd be encouraged to think more about their health and wellbeing if their employer provided them with digital technology, such as Bupa Boost, which could help them.

Bupa Boost is all about making UK employers and employees improve their health and wellbeing. It has features that allow employees to set goals like weight loss targets, as well as track their progress against and colleagues and integrate data from other apps and wearables. It even offers a portfolio of health information and services.

In order to help employers better understand their workforce, they will have access to a collection of anonymised data. They are free to analyse that data in order to set challenges that'll help employees address health issues. Examples include making sure employees get 8 hours of sleep or take periodical breaks from their desks.

Bupa Boost will roll out to corporate customers throughout 2015, with Tesco and Carillion being some of the first companies on board. According to The Telegraph, the entry point for the average Bupa service starts at £1,500.

Expect the Bupa Boost app to launch for iOS and Android devices in January, followed by Windows Phone soon after.