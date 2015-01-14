You will control Apple Watch with this companion app set to launch in March

Apple Watch is expected to launch alongside a new app that'll let you control and manage its settings, according to 9to5Mac, which just revealed the iPhone app by publishing a tonne of leaked screenshots.

The app, called Apple Watch Companion, includes options for managing the Apple Watch's home screen layout, customising notifications, arranging how contacts appear on the Friends screen, scheduling fitness-focused reminders and summaries, setting inputs (audio recordings or voice dictation), creating canned replies, deciding how texts will display, and other granular controls.

The leaked screenshots also confirmed the Apple Watch will have storage space for photos and apps and other things, and that you'll be to enable your watch to unlock when your iPhone is nearby. You can even enable a "subtle red dot" to appear above the clock face when a new notification arrives. In other words: there will be a plethora of settings options available.

Apple Watch Companion should launch as part of an iOS 8.2 software update sometime in March, though Apple hasn't confirmed a date yet.

READ: Want to see how Apple Watch will work? Check out this interactive demo