Want to see how Apple Watch will work? Check out this interactive demo

Pipes has launched a website, but it's not just any website. It's an interactive page that demonstrates how the Apple Watch will work.

In an attempt to get you familiar with the news-focused Pipes app for Apple Watch, Pipes has created an online demo with the Apple Watch at the middle. You can click or tap on the virtual smartwatch to not only load the Pipes app but other apps including Instagram, Shazam, Apple's own Health app, and more. You can even use the watch's crown to return to the home screen.

Other demoed features include the ability to view glances, which you can swipe through to read snippets like the weather report or top news stories, and you can even demo push notifications on the smartwatch. It's all pretty basic, but also pretty cool, mostly because it gives a hands-on sort of insight into how easy it will be to navigate around the Apple Watch's interface.

Apple Watch is expected to go on sale in March. It'll be available in three versions: Apple Watch Sport (silver or space grey aluminium), standard Apple Watch (stainless steel), and a fancy Watch Edition (rose or yellow 18 carat gold). Each model will also come in 38 mm or 42 mm sizes.

Retail pricing should start at $349. That converts to £230, but UK pricing has yet to be confirmed.