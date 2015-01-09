Apple raises iTunes pricing by 10p. Prices now start from 79p

Apple has just hiked the price of apps in its iTunes App Store by 10p in the UK with the change already in place. The new prices will take affect in "the European Union as well as in Canada and Norway" says the company.

Apple also announced a price decrease in Iceland and an unspecified price "change" in Russia, and it attributed all of these modifications to fluctuating adjustments in value-added tax rates and foreign exchange rates. It's not clear how drastically different the new prices will be, so let us know in the comments when you start to notice anything.

Apple Insider speculated that Russia's "change" might have something to do with the unstable ruble and how Apple temporarily suspended online hardware sales last month. When online sales had resumed, many people were shocked to see Apple added a 35 per cent price increase on popular items such as the iPhone.

Keep in mind reports emerged last month in regards to Apple kicking off a new price model for apps in the European Union on 1 January, and it included customers paying for fees based on their country of residence.

The last app price rise came in 2011 when the minimum cost went up from 59p to 69p.