Apple kicks off the new year with crazy App Store records, says sales spiked last year too

Apple wants you to know it's already made a lot of money this year, and that it has created or helped create many jobs.

The company has announced record sales for the App Store, and the figures are impressive. The App Store had its biggest day ever on New Year’s Day, followed by its best week ever - with nearly half a billion dollars spent - in the first seven days of January. In other words: Apple's got money in the bank.

Apple also said billings rose 50 percent in 2014, which equals around $15 billion in total sales, while developers earned more than $10 billion in revenue from both apps and in-app purchases. The Wall Street Journal noted that Apple's take from sales was about $4.5 billion, just a fraction of its annual sales of $183 billion.

While continuing to pat itself on the back, Apple boasted about how it has created more than 1 million jobs in the US. That figure includes 66,000 actual Apple employees, 334,000 jobs at other companies resulting from Apple's spending and growth efforts, and 627,000 jobs attributed to the iOS ecosystem (i.e., developers).

You can read more about Apple's accomplishments in the job sector by going to it's fancy Job Creation page.