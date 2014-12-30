Apple now offers 14-day App Store refunds in the UK: Here's how it works

Apple device owners have always been slightly jealous of Android device owners, but only because, after they've purchased an app or game from Google Play Store, they could return it within two hours for a full refund.

Now, however, Apple device owners finally have the same ability, just as long as they live in the UK or Europe. Apple has quietly updated its policy. So, from now on, if you want to get your money back after buying some dud app or game, you can simply contact Apple.

Keep reading for more information about Apple's new policy change - including how it works and whether it applies to iTunes Gifts.

Apple's Terms and Conditions page in the UK has been updated to reflect the new policy. The Cupertino-based company, which previously only allowed you to cancel a transaction up to the point of downloading, has not yet advertised the policy change.

Apple has quietly launched a two-week return policy for all digital content purchased through iTunes, the App Store, and iBooks.

Germany site iFun noticed the change on Monday. It specifies that device owners residing in European Union member countries can now request refunds for any digital media. No questions asked.

Previously, digital content like songs and apps always download automatically, meaning purchases through Apple's app stores were final after entering your password. With the new policy change, things aren't so final.

You can now get refund even if you entered your password, then approved the transaction, and downloaded the content to your device.

According to Apple's new Right of cancellation clause found in its policy, you can cancel your order within 14 days of receiving your receipt. You don't have to give Apple any reason.

In addition, if a product becomes unavailable after you've bought it (but before you've downloaded it), you can still get a refund.

In order to cancel your order, you must reside in European Union member countries.

You must send your cancellation request before the 14-day period has expired, and you cannot cancel your order for the supply of digital content if the delivery has started upon your request. You also cannot cancel your order if it is any type of media or app gifted through iTunes.

Once you redeem an iTunes Gift code, it is non-refundable, according to Apple.

To cancel your order, you must contact Apple.

The company recommended that you use the Report a Problem tool to cancel all items. Alternatively, you could mail the model cancellation form below (or make a "clear statement") to the following address: iTunes S.à r.l., 31-33, rue Sainte Zithe, L-2763 Luxembourg

I hereby give notice that I withdraw from my contract for the following: [Insert order ID, item, artist, and type)

Ordered on [Insert date] / received on [Insert date]

Name of consumer

Address of consumer

Date

If you want to cancel an order related to iTunes Match, Season Pass, Multi-Pass, iTunes Gifts and Allowances, you must communicate with iTunes Support. Keep in mind - again - you cannot cancel an order redeemed from a iTunes Gift code or purchased from a third party.

Apple will reimburse you no later than 14 days from the day on which it received your cancellation notice. Your refund payment will be returned via the same payment method you used for the original transaction, sans any fees.

Apple warned that it does not provide price protection or refunds for recently-reduced apps undergoing a promotional offering, and that's because iTunes reserves the right to change prices.