  Angry Birds, Clash of Clans and Monument Valley just a few of the iOS apps adding content for World Aids Day

Apple has always had a commitment to support the (Product)RED campaign and raise awareness for the fight against Aids worldwide. It has released special iPods and iPhone covers in the past but its latest endeavour is perhaps the most visible yet.

For two weeks, from today, 24 November, to Sunday 7 December, the company will offer 25 top applications on the App Store that feature exclusive new (RED) content. And every time a customer purchases one of the apps or the dedicated in-app purchase all proceeds will go to the Global Fund to combat the disease and improve the lives of those who have contracted it.

Apps that are participating include Angry Birds, Clash of Clans, CSR Racing, Cut the Rope 2, FIFA 15 Ultimate Team, GarageBand and Monument Valley. The latter has a whole new chapter of Ida's journey and marks the last new feature for the game, so fans will be keen to complete their quests.

Paper by FiftyThree offers a (Product)RED essentials pack with all new tools. And even Threes is in on the act with a (RED) theme to download. There are 25 participating apps in total and they can be accessed through a dedicated Product(RED) section on the App Store. The store itself has been themed for the launch.

In addition to apps, on Black Friday - 28 November - Apple will be releasing a special edition (RED) iTunes gift card in the US, which will be given with the purchase of select Apple products. With the distribution of each card, Apple will donate a percentage to the Global Fund.

And on World Aids Day itself, 1 December, the company will donate a portion of each sale through it's retail and online stores.

"Apple is a proud supporter of (RED) because we believe the gift of life is the most important gift anyone can give," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

"For eight years, our customers have been helping fight AIDS in Africa by funding life-saving treatments which are having a profoundly positive impact. This year we are launching our biggest fundraising push yet with the participation of Apple’s retail and online stores, and some of the brightest minds in the App Store are lending their talents to the effort as well."