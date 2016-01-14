30 Touch ID apps that let you unlock or pay for stuff with a fingerprint scan

Itching to use Touch ID as a passcode to unlock accounts or even to purchase goods within third-party apps? Well, you're not the only one.

Luckily for you several popular apps have begun updating with support for Apple's fingerprint reader. With the release of iOS 8 in September 2014, Apple opened Touch ID to third-party app developers, allowing their apps to store secure data - such as the username and password you use to access services - in the operating system's encrypted keychain.

Dropbox, for instance, then updated to allow customers to sign into their Dropbox accounts using Touch ID. The idea behind Touch ID is that not only will your data now be protected via encryption, but also you will no longer have to remember tonnes of different passwords every time you try to sign into an app. You just need to use your finger.

READ: Dropbox is latest app to add Touch ID support for iPhone and iPad

Apart from Dropbox, major apps like Mint and Evernote have added support for Touch ID. Browse the gallery to see a more complete listing of supported apps, and soon you will be off scanning your fingerprint for everything. And don't forget many of these apps also support Apple Pay in iOS 9, so you can scan your fingerprint to pay for goods too!

Apple's goal is to streamline the way you login and pay for stuff. It also just wants to make everything more secure.