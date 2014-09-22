  Apple is shutting down Beats Music... or, wait, maybe it isn't

It's important to remember that rumour reports are in fact just rumours. And the latest example involves a story about Apple allegedly planning to shut down the Beats Music streaming service as well as the Beats Music brand.

TechCrunch has claimed, according to five prominent-yet-unnamed employees at both Apple and Beats, that is Apple is beginning to pull the plug on Beats Music by moving engineers for the streaming service over to iTunes and other projects. The company is even working on phasing out the Beats Music brand, only a few months after acquiring Beats Electronics for $3 billion.

Recode however has followed these rumours with a report of its own, claiming Apple does not plan to shut down Beats Music after all. A spokesperson for Apple has even labeled TechCrunch's report as "not true" though wouldn't elaborate any further. Recode did admit though that Apple could, over time, "modify" the Beats Music streaming service and the Beats Music brand.

In other words: no one knows for sure what is happening to Beats Music. And it's likely to remain that way until Apple, a notoriously secretive company, makes an announcement. But it is important to note that Ian Rogers, CEO of Beats Music, was put in charge of iTunes Radio in August. He's been overseeing both services since then, spurring thoughts that they could merge into one product.

We've contacted Apple for a comment and hope to update soon.