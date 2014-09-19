  1. Home
Apple iCloud Drive launches for Windows PC before Mac version does


Although iCloud Drive became official when iOS 8 rolled out, OS X won't support the new feature until Apple releases OS X Yosemite sometime this autumn. Mac users therefore must wait. Windows PC users however can apparently get access now...before Mac users.

Apple's iCloud Drive is a file hosting and storage service for devices running iOS 8, OS X Yosemite, and Windows 7 or later. The feature will allow you to save photos, videos, documents, music, and other apps data on iCloud. It'll also let you start work on an iPhone, for instance, and continue on a computer. If you're a Windows PC user, you can use iCloud Drive now. Apple has released an updated version of the iCloud for Windows app with support for iCloud Drive.

Once you install the app and sign in, iCloud Drive will show up as a folder in your user profile and the Favourites menu in Windows Explorer. The feature will let Windows PC users save things in the cloud and of course access iCloud web apps. It's handy a tool that Windows PC users with iPhones should love.

ArsTechnica noted that iCloud for Windows appears less feature rich than the iCloud for iOS and OSX, mostly because it can't use iCloud Keychain, sync Notes, or provide a Find My Device feature. It can however sync Safari bookmarks with rival browsers as well as Photo Stream and iCloud Mail data.

Apple announced iCloud Drive for Windows at WWDC 2014 in June and then released the beta version to developers for testing earlier this month. You can learn more about iCloud Drive via Apple's Support page.

