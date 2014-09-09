  U2 and Apple join forces to give away new album for free, download it now from iTunes

Apple is giving away U2's new album, Songs of Innocence, for free through iTunes and Beats Music.

Starting today, the 11 track LP will be gifted to each and every iTunes subscriber - estimated at over half a billion worldwide - on a global rollout. You might have to wait until it hits your regional iTunes, but it will be exclusively available for free through Apple's music service for the next five weeks - until 13 October - so you'll have plenty of time to get it.

Existing customers of the iTunes Store or those signing up in the next five weeks will get the album free of charge. It will also be available exclusively to stream on iTunes Radio and the Apple-owned Beats Music service.

"U2 has been an important part of Apple’s history in music and we’re thrilled to make Songs of Innocence the largest album release ever," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

"We get to share our love of music today by gifting this great new album to over half a billion iTunes customers around the world."

U2 was the original band on the iPod adverts and a new clip was created to promote the giveaway that paid homage to the style and effects used in years gone by.