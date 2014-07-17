  Apple is building another solar farm to leave Amazon trailing

Apple has begun development of another solar farm located in North Carolina, maintaining a large promise to power data centers with 100 per cent renewable energy.

Greenpeace, an independent global campaign and organisation that acts aims to protect the environment, has reported the new solar farm will supply clean, solar energy to Apple's data centers that store things like music, photos, and videos as well as content from range of company services such as iTunes to iCloud.

According to the Hickory Record newspaper from the North Carolina town of Hickory, Apple’s initial investment in the 100-acre, 17.5 megawatt solar farm is $55 million. It'll be the company's third solar farm in Catawba County and construction in the City of Claremont is expected to create 75 indirect jobs for locals.

Greenpeace wrote in a blog post published on Thursday that iCloud users should "feel good knowing that clean, solar energy is powering their online lives," though it also took time to chastise another company for not following Apple's lead. In fact, it said Apple has left this particular company in the dust. Can you guess which company it is?

Amazon. According to evaluations conducted by Greenpeace, Amazon Web Services, owned by Amazon.com, has grown since launch in 2006 into one of the largest digital ecosystems in the world and serves many companies like Netflix, Pinterest, Spotify, and Vine. But it only runs on 15 per cent renewable energy and is the least transparent company to be evaluated by Greenpeace.

"The onus is even higher on Amazon to commit to powering its data centers with 100 per cent renewable energy," Greenpeace added, noting Amazon risks becoming a bigger polluter with the release of Fire phone and a subsequent growth in photo storage.