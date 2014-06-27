  Say bye to Aperture and iPhoto: Apple's new Photos OS X app will take over soon

Apple wants to overhaul how you edit and store photos with Macs. The company plans to cease development of both the Aperture professional photography app and iPhotos photo-management app, it's claimed.

According to Jim Dalrymple, a habitual tweeter and blogger with notable inside connections at Apple, Aperture will be shut down to make room for a new Photos app for OS X that Apple introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month. The Photos app will not only replace Aperture but also the iPhoto app on OS X. The change is meant to tidy up Apple's photos experience on all devices.

The new app will let you edit and search your entire cloud library of photos from any Apple device, for instance. It is also expected to include some of the advanced photo-editing features found in Aperture. There's not much else known about the new app, but Apple reportedly stressed it would continue to work on other professional applications like Logic Pro and Final Cut.

TechCrunch claimed Apple will provide compatibility updates to Aperture. Those updates will enable the retired app to run on OS X Yosemite. The company is also coming up with update paths that will help Aperture and iPhoto users move to Photos for OS X. And finally, Apple is reportedly working with Adobe on "a transitional workflow for users moving to Lightroom".

The new Photos app is expected to release next year. There's no word yet on whether Apple will discontinue iPhoto on iOS, but Pocket-lint has contacted the company for details and will update when we learn more.

UPDATE: Apple has released the following statement:

“With the introduction of the new Photos app and iCloud Photo Library, enabling you to safely store all of your photos in iCloud and access them from anywhere, there will be no new development of Aperture. When Photos for OS X ships next year, users will be able to migrate their existing Aperture libraries to Photos for OS X."