iOS 8 features ruffle a few feathers, WhatsApp CEO accuses Apple of 'borrowing'

WhatsApp CEO and co-founder Jan Koum has spoken out about Apple's new features coming to iMessage with iOS 8 later in the year. He suggests that the Cupertino company may have been influenced by some of the functionality of his messaging application when it came to adding new abilities to its own.

Posting his thoughts in a tweet on the subject, Koum wrote: "Very flattering to see Apple "borrow" numerous WhatsApp features into iMessage in iOS 8," adding the sarcastic hashtag "#innovation" at the end.

Apple showed several new features for iMessage on stage during its opening keynote of the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco which Koum suggests were "borrowed".

Among those were the ability to leave video and voice messages within the iMessage chat stream, along with the option of sharing location details with messages. In addition, changes to group messaging, including muting or leaving a group chat, are also already in WhatsApp.

Others believed to be "flattered" by Apple's iOS 8 innovations include Swiftkey, which has provided a keyboard with word learning capabilities for Android for the last few years. The features Apple is adding to iOS 8 with its QuickType keyboard are similar to those Swiftkey brought to market.

At least Apple is opening up its keyboard API so that third-party developers can provide their own keyboards for consumers to choose instead, Swiftkey included.