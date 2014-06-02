Apple Health and HealthKit for iOS 8 has your wellness at heart

Apple has turned its focus to your health with its latest version of iOS 8 for the iPhone and iPad.

Coming in two parts, HealthKit and Health, the app will work with third-party apps to pull together all the health-related information that is being pulled in by the various apps people are using, rather than leaving the data siloed as it currently does.

The system will be able to capture and track numerous bits of information like weight, heart rate, calories burned, and even sleep allowing you to monitor your health without having to switch to a different app that you are currently using (as long as it supports the new features).

"With your permission, each app can use specific information from other apps to provide a more comprehensive way to manage your health and fitness. For example, the Nike+ apps using NikeFuel will be able to pull in other key HealthKit metrics such as sleep and nutrition to build a custom user profile and improve athletic performance," explained Apple.

Apple's new iOS 8 is expected to be available later this year and features a number of other new tricks including an improved keyboard and photo sharing options.

Nike has already confirmed that its Nike apps will support the new features.